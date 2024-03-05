EHP Funds Inc. Acquires New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 126.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after buying an additional 5,185,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 111.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,646,000 after buying an additional 4,600,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 2,270,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,272. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

