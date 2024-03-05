EHP Funds Inc. Buys Shares of 23,942 Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.09% of Great Ajax as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE AJX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -22.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Ajax
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.