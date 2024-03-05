EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 222,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

