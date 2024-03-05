EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

