EHP Funds Inc. Has $245,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SON traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 101,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

