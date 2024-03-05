EHP Funds Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. 1,397,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.