EHP Funds Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

ITW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.03. 541,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.