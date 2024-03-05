EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $324,000 Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $163.87. The stock had a trading volume of 470,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,127. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

