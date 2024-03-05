EHP Funds Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,676. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $333.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

