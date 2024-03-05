EHP Funds Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,667,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,394,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.