EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.2 %

KEY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 9,426,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,260,029. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

