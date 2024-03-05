Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EKSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

