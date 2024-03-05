Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 5.5 %

EKSO stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EKSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.