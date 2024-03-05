Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $37,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

