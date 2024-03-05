Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Elastic Stock Down 1.7 %

ESTC stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.77 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,044,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

