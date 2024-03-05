Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.63.

Elastic stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.77 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

