Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

