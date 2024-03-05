Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $649.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

