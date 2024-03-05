Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 173,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,149. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

