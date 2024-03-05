Element Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 503,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

