Element Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $206.73. 58,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

