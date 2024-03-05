Element Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 4,875,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,146. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

