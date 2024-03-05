Element Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 493,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

