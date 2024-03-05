Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. 859,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,796. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.