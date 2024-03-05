Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 453,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

