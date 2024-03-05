Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. 113,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.