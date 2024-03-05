Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 43,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 1,621,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,737. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

