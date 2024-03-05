Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,188,000. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 94,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. 102,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,225. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

