Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 502,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 119,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

