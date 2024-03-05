Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 444,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,260. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

