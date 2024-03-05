Element Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Perrigo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 1,702,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,282. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

