Element Capital Management LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 96.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after purchasing an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

LIVN stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.62. 866,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,650. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

