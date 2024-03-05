Element Capital Management LLC Sells 4,897 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. 1,668,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,577. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

