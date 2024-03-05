Element Capital Management LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 41.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 969,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,255,000 after buying an additional 284,322 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 140.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 105,758 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 31.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 705,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 306,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

