Element Capital Management LLC Sells 7,424 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 197,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 182,332 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RMD traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.65. 272,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,182. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

