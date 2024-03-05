Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 154,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,192. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

