ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $562.98 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $562.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 106.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00016611 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00023972 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,247.67 or 1.00939196 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.50 or 0.00155475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04703045 USD and is up 27.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,103.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

