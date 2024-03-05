Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

