Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,819,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 4,571,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.5 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Down 9.7 %
Shares of THQQF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.
