Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
