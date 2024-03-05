Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
