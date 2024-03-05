Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,202. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.