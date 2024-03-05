Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at TD Cowen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.88.

DAVA opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

