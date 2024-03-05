Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger Buys 1,755 Shares

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EBTC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 6,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817. The company has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

