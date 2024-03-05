Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,782 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $75,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 91.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $166.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.53 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

