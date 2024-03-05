EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 134.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,044. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

