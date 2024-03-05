EPAM Systems’ (EPAM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $369.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $324.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $307.92 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $315.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

