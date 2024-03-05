Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $35.31 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,882,534 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

