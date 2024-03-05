EULAV Asset Management Sells 2,979 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 419,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,111. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.