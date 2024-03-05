EULAV Asset Management Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $206.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,864. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

